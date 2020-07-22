SottoPelle® Recognizes Kushna K. Damallie, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Clarksdale, MS, July 22, 2020 --(



Kushna K. Damallie, MD. was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and completed his undergraduate studies at Morris Brown College in 1995. Kushna K. Damallie, MD. is an obstetrics & gynecology specialist in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Kushna K. Damallie MD. completed his residency at Johnson City Medical Center East Tennessee State University. He currently practices at The Woman's Clinic and is affiliated with Northwest Mississippi Medical Center.



Kushna K. Damallie, MD. has more experience with Gynecologic Care, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Obstetric Care than other specialists in his area. Kushna K. Damallie, MD. is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age. Since adding SottoPelle® BHRT to his practice, Kushna K. Damallie, MD. has been able to provide his patients with more options to relieve their health issues.



Kushna K. Damallie, MD is affiliated with numerous hospitals throughout Mississippi and more, such as Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center and Merit Health Northwest Regional Medical Center.



“We are proud to be associated with Kushna K. Damallie, MD. whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Kushna K. Damallie, MD. as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Kushna K. Damallie, MD. has the following education and qualifications:



- Kushna K. Damallie, MD. attended Boston University School of Medicine and then graduated in 1999

- Obstetrics and Gynecology American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology ABOG

- Mississippi State Medical License 2003 - 2020

- North Carolina State Medical License 2010 – 2012

- Tennessee 2001 – 2020

- Over 21 years of experience in the field of medicine



To view additional information about Kushna K. Damallie, MD. or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/kushna-damallie-md/



Provider Information:

Kushna K. Damallie, MD

The Women’s Clinic

2000 N. State Street

Clarksdale, Mississippi 38614

(662) 627-7361

https://www.facebook.com/twcobgyn38614



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



