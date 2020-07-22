Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center Announces Launch of New Interactive Website

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center Press Release

Tampa, FL, July 22, 2020 --(



CEO Rick Foxx had this to say:



"I'm pleased as Punch. Not only does the new website look amazing, it's interactive with our clients. Want to know how much tax-free cash you can qualify for? It's easy! Go right to www.FLRMC.net and on the home screen enter in a few simple pieces of non-personal information and BAM! instant answer."



Mr. Foxx pointed out an increased demand for information about reverse mortgages and reverse mortgage refinances as a driving factor for a new, dedicated website. Many seniors want a varying degree of information without the hassle of having to call a broker or financial advisor, according to Mr. Foxx. He went on to say:



"If a homeowner over or nearing the age of 62 wants to find out how much money they qualify for, they can go right to the homepage of www.FLRMC.net and engage the interactive calculator to find out. It's easy and doesn't require any personal information, so no pesky follow up calls or emails if you are only looking for information. Of course, Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center has licensed professionals standing by to answer questions at 727-388-5235 as well, but we understand that not everyone wants to engage the same way. So offering a simple, non-intrusive way to help communicate the facts about the new reverse mortgage environment and the exciting changes that have taken place is important."



A reverse mortgage is a government sponsored loan type that is available to homeowners who are 62 years or older. It allows them to convert the equity in their home into tax-free cash that does not require a mortgage payment. The product helps people that want to tap into the equity in their homes and use the money as they want to use it. As long as you live in the home, you are not required to make any monthly payments towards the loan balance, but you must remain current on your property taxes, homeowners association dues and insurance.



Mr. Foxx concluded:



"My hope is we can reach seniors in our great state of Florida and get them the reverse mortgage information they are clamoring for in a format they are comfortable with."



Learn more about Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center at www.FLRMC.net or by calling 727-388-5235.



727-388-5235





