Locus FS Replaces Chemicals and Improves Sustainability in CPG Market with Launch of Performance Ingredients Company

Locus Fermentation Solutions is expanding its award-winning green technology into the Consumer Packaged Goods market with the launch of a new operating company, Locus Performance Ingredients that will replace toxic and palm-based chemicals and maximize product sustainability.

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS) is expanding its award-winning green technology into the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market with the launch of a new operating company that will replace toxic and palm-based chemicals and maximize product sustainability. Branded as Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI), the startup develops nature-derived, high-performance biosurfactant ingredients proven to outperform petrochemical surfactants and solve top challenges in personal care, home care and industrial formulations.



Problem: Growing Demand for Green CPG Ingredients

CPGs are facing serious product formulation challenges: tightening government regulations and increasing ingredient disclosure requirements, performance issues, and consumer concerns over deforestation, climate change and toxicity. While demand is increasing for more sustainable ingredient options, production and pricing restrictions limited the availability of cost-effective, green alternatives.



Solution: Performance-Driven, Sustainable Ingredients

Locus PI can address these challenges by directly replacing petrochemical surfactants in CPG product formulations with safer, biodegradable, all natural and GMO-free biosurfactant ingredients that offer at least a 37% lower carbon footprint and 5-25X better performance in formulations, which results in much lower dosage rates. Each solution is multifunctional and can be easily customized to individual formulation needs.



“Our biosurfactants are palm-free, ethylene oxide-free, non-toxic and have no 1,4-dioxane—making them some of the purest and safest ingredient options available,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus PI.



The How: Innovative Production Technology

Locus PI utilizes the globally recognized proprietary bioinformatics and fermentation technology developed by Locus FS to create its biosurfactant ingredients. The approach creates customized green solutions at industry–low production costs and usage rates—with unmatched performance. It has already been used to successfully develop solutions proven to outperform chemicals in top industries including agriculture, oil & gas, animal nutrition and more—driving a shift to the use of environmentally friendly products.



“There is global demand for customizable green solutions, and we can provide them at commercially viable volumes and costs,” said Andrew (Andy) Lefkowitz, co-founder of Locus FS and a 2019 regional Entrepreneur of the Year®. “For the first time, it’s possible to reduce the use of toxic chemicals and solve global challenges without sacrificing performance.”



For more information on Locus FS’ innovative production technology and global applications, visit LocusFS.com. To learning more about its new performance ingredient operating company, visit LocusPI.com.



About Locus Fermentation Solutions

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS) is an award-winning green tech startup driving a global shift to the use of environmentally friendly solutions. Founded by probiotic experts, the company utilizes the power of microorganisms to create customized products that successfully address global challenges—including climate change, food security, skin diseases, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of oil production, and more. A world-class team of scientists from seven countries design innovative production technology that cost-effectively develops these bio-based solutions, which are tailored to outperform and replace chemicals in a variety of industries. Once proven to economically enhance profits and productivity while reducing environmental impact, products are commercialized under industry-specific operating companies to fast-track adoption. Teresa DeJohn

440-561-0800, Ext. 117



locuspi.com/



