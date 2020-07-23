Grok Global Expands Education Services with New Subsidiary in South Asia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Grok Global Press Release

Grok Global Services announced it has established a new subsidiary in India, adding to its existing global footprint in China, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Brooklyn, NY, July 23, 2020 --(



Since 2013, Grok has served its clients in India via its India-based partner, Sannam S4. “Since forming this very successful partnership, both Grok and Sannam have expanded. With growing geographic scope and new global service offerings, we are excited that Grok is able to serve clients more fully with its own presence in South Asia. However, Sannam S4 has been, and will continue to be, a key partner for Grok and Grok clients for services in such areas as research and academic collaborations, tax and structural advice, etc.. We look forward to the next stage of our partnership together,” says Kim Morrison, CEO of Grok Global Services.



Grok India will be led by Dylan Hoemsen, who recently joined the organization as Executive Director, South Asia. “I am thrilled to join the great team at Grok and to be able to further build out our solutions offered in South Asia. As a leader in the industry, Grok is showing their commitment to their services and their clients with the expanded presence in South Asia,” says Hoemsen. A familiar face in the region, Hoemsen has spent the last five years living in India where he led the regional recruitment team for Navitas’ North American portfolio.



Grok is pleased to further announce that they will be adding the India-based team of University of Newcastle, Australia to the Grok community. “We’re thrilled to be Grok’s first client institution in India, this is an important market for the University, and we heavily rely on our offshore teams, hosted by Grok, to help us achieve our international goals,” said Hung Truong, Head of International Student Recruitment at Newcastle. “We’ve worked successfully with Grok across multiple geographies for a number of years, deploying representatives in Grok’s China, Malaysia and Vietnam offices. Having the ability to extend this service to India means we are now getting consistent standards of operational support across Asia, and we can work seamlessly to expand our in-country presence across Asia.”



For more information on Grok and the expanded services offered in South Asia, please contact Dylan.Hoemsen@grokglobal.com.



About Grok Global Services

Dylan Hoemsen

+91 84489 38258



grokglobal.com



