The Bar Association of D.C. Mourns the Losses of Presidential Medal of Freedom Honorees and Civil Rights Icons Congressman John R. Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian

)-- The Bar Association of the District of Columbia (“BADC”) is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Congressman John R. Lewis (GA) and the Reverend C.T. Vivian. The civil rights icons and community legends will always be remembered for their courage, dignity and purpose in promoting and fighting for nonviolent political, social and economic justice across the United States and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and supporters of Congressman Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian.
