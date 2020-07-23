The Bar Association of D.C. Mourns the Losses of Presidential Medal of Freedom Honorees and Civil Rights Icons Congressman John R. Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian

Press Releases Bar Association of the District of Columbia Press Release

Founded in 1871, The Bar Association of the District of Columbia (BADC) is the nation's 3rd oldest bar association (after the Boston and New York City Bar Associations). The BADC is a voluntary bar association. Its members participate in various volunteer committees and sections including the Young Lawyers Section (YLS) and the Intellectual Property (IP) Section. For 150 years, BADC's members have distinguished themselves by volunteering their time and talents to advance civility, professionalism and equal access to justice. Join us at www.badc.org. Washington, DC, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Bar Association of the District of Columbia (“BADC”) is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Congressman John R. Lewis (GA) and the Reverend C.T. Vivian. The civil rights icons and community legends will always be remembered for their courage, dignity and purpose in promoting and fighting for nonviolent political, social and economic justice across the United States and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and supporters of Congressman Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian.About the Bar Association of the District of ColumbiaFounded in 1871, The Bar Association of the District of Columbia (BADC) is the nation's 3rd oldest bar association (after the Boston and New York City Bar Associations). The BADC is a voluntary bar association. Its members participate in various volunteer committees and sections including the Young Lawyers Section (YLS) and the Intellectual Property (IP) Section. For 150 years, BADC's members have distinguished themselves by volunteering their time and talents to advance civility, professionalism and equal access to justice. Join us at www.badc.org. Contact Information The Bar Association of the District of Columbia

