DAC Beachcroft Announces Collaboration with Cognia Law

International law firm DAC Beachcroft and leading law company Cognia Law are pleased to announce the launch of a collaboration using the flexible resourcing platform, Cognia Flex. Cognia Flex supports leading law businesses in securing and managing teams of high quality, flexible legal professionals.

“It is essential that we have the right resources in place at the right time to ensure continued success for our clients and our business,” said David Pollitt, DAC Beachcroft’s Managing Partner. “We have operated our own flexible working for some time, but our collaboration with Cognia will enable us to scale this up significantly to support our strategy of delivering bespoke solutions, one client at a time.”



Cognia Flex will provide DAC Beachcroft with a curated talent pool, resourcing expertise, lawyer-led vetting services, technology, engagement management, and scalability. The service will also enable the firm to offer flexible career options for professionals looking to return to work and for current staff looking for greater flexibility in their careers.



Janet Taylor-Hall, Founder and CEO of Cognia Law said, “We are delighted to be partnering with DAC Beachcroft. Cognia Flex is all about helping law firms – and by extension, their clients – respond to business cycles quickly and efficiently. This partnership means DAC Beachcroft will benefit from our streamlined approach and be well positioned to flex its resourcing, whether to ramp up a team on a large matter or deal or to bring in niche expertise on discrete projects.”



Pollitt added, “This partnership is another step we are taking to help future-proof our business. This collaboration has been in the works for several months, but over the past few weeks it has become acutely apparent that being able to adapt and adjust quickly to client needs is vital. Cognia Flex will be instrumental in helping us and our clients adjust at a time when the need is greater than ever for an integrated, nimble resourcing approach to respond swiftly to the challenges we are all facing.”



