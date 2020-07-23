Press Releases Compunnel Digital Press Release

Receive press releases from Compunnel Digital: By Email RSS Feeds: Compunnel Digital Launches SafeSpace, Powered by Dori.AI Platform

Plainsboro, NJ, July 23, 2020 --(



Compunnel Digital SafeSpace unleashes the power of visual AI to monitor social distancing, proper PPE use, sanitization, and cluster density. It features real-time alerts, site analytics, intelligent playback, and safety reports. It enables organizations to remotely monitor all activity across their workplaces, analyze safety incidents to extract actionable intelligence, and marshal their resources as and when needed. Compunnel Digital believes in the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision (CV) to play an instrumental role in ensuring safety and restoring business efficiency.



About Compunnel Digital

Compunnel Digital is a leading global IT services and consulting company, providing a wide range of services and solutions in digital, technology, strategy, consulting, and operations. Integrating unparalleled experience and specialized skills across industries, Compunnel Digital strives to work at the intersection of design, innovation, and strategy to ensure digital transformation success.



Compunnel Digital helps businesses run better, change faster, deliver real results, and grow bigger. Compunnel Digital capitalizes on highly flexible business processes, seamless Global Delivery Network, and an unparalleled domain and industry expertise. Headquartered in New Jersey, Compunnel Digital has been ranked in Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. Compunnel is one of the “Great Places to Work,” according to Inc. Plainsboro, NJ, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Compunnel Digital, a leading global IT services and consulting company, today launched SafeSpace, a workplace safety solution based on visual AI, powered by Dori.AI platform. SafeSpace is the first ever complete safety compliance monitoring and Covid-19 response system. Compunnel Digital SafeSpace is the ultimate AI-based solution that aims to offer approved workspaces in compliance with stringent health and safety guidelines. It helps to mitigate risks to your workers and customers, while ensuring business continuity.Compunnel Digital SafeSpace unleashes the power of visual AI to monitor social distancing, proper PPE use, sanitization, and cluster density. It features real-time alerts, site analytics, intelligent playback, and safety reports. It enables organizations to remotely monitor all activity across their workplaces, analyze safety incidents to extract actionable intelligence, and marshal their resources as and when needed. Compunnel Digital believes in the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision (CV) to play an instrumental role in ensuring safety and restoring business efficiency.About Compunnel DigitalCompunnel Digital is a leading global IT services and consulting company, providing a wide range of services and solutions in digital, technology, strategy, consulting, and operations. Integrating unparalleled experience and specialized skills across industries, Compunnel Digital strives to work at the intersection of design, innovation, and strategy to ensure digital transformation success.Compunnel Digital helps businesses run better, change faster, deliver real results, and grow bigger. Compunnel Digital capitalizes on highly flexible business processes, seamless Global Delivery Network, and an unparalleled domain and industry expertise. Headquartered in New Jersey, Compunnel Digital has been ranked in Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. Compunnel is one of the “Great Places to Work,” according to Inc. Contact Information Compunnel Digital

Tushar Sharma

+919212164649



https://www.compunneldigital.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Compunnel Digital