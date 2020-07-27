Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: AeroVironment to Sponsor and Exhibit at This Year’s UAV Technology, Now a Virtual Conference Only

SMi reports: AeroVironment will be a sponsor and exhibitor at UAV Technology’s virtual conference taking place on September 28-29, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, July 27, 2020 --(



SMi Group has recently announced AeroVironment as a sponsor and exhibitor for this year’s UAV Technology 2020, which will now be a virtual conference only. Military and government personnel will provide an exclusive presentation to showcase their latest technologies and other emerging innovations this September.



Interested parties will be able to register for the event at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRCOM6



AeroVironment will be joining SMi Group’s 5th annual UAV Technology remote access conference on September 28-29. Over the two-day meeting, delegates will acquire valuable insights from key industry players on key topics such as world-leading international programmes, UAV developments, regulation, counter-UAS technology, and cutting-edge R&D.



AeroVironment is a leading defence contractor primarily involved in unmanned aerial vehicle development founded in 1971. The company aims to provide UAS solutions and other outstanding technologies where their specialized portfolio of UAS provide critical intelligence and high precision strike capabilities that can mean the difference between failure and certain success.



Snapshot of Past Attendees



AeroVironment | AP-FLYER | Armada International | Asian Military Review | AYR Aviation Ltd | BAAINBw | Black Diamond Advanced Technology | Booz Allen Hamilton | British Army | British Army Infantry Trials and “Development Unit” | Collins Aerospace | Cranfield University | Czech Armed Forces | Danish Acqusition and Logistics “Organization” | Defence Equipment and Support | Defense Post | Eclipse | EDF | Elbit Systems Ltd. | Embassy of Ukraine | Enterprise Control Systems Ltd. | Estonian Ministry of Defence | Finnish Defence Forces | Fizoptika | FN Herstal | French Embassy in the United Kingdom | French MoD | Frontex Unit | General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc | German Army | Headquarters of the Estonian Defence “Forces” | High Commission of India | Hungarian National Military Security Service | IHS Markit | Inmarsat | Israeli Defence Forces | Katmai Government Services | Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems | Leite Innovative Solutions, Lda | Leonardo | LiveLink Aerospace | MAB2 MoD | Marshall Aerospace Defence Group | Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic | Ministry of the Interior, Turkey | Mynaric AG | NAGSF | NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force Management Agency | NATO AIRCOM | Netherlands MoD | Omnipol a.s. | PBS Velka Bites, a.s. | PEO AVIATION | Polish Air Force Institute of Technology | Polish Armed Forces | Portuguese Army | Portuguese Navy | Radionor Communications | RAF Air Command | Robin Radar Systems BV | Rohde & Schwarz Praha Sro | Royal Air Force | Royal Australian Air Force | Royal Canadian Air Force | Safran Electronics & Defense | Schiebel Technology, Inc. | SENER AEROESPACIAL | Simlat Ltd |SRC Inc | Swedish Armed Forces | Swiss Air Force | TAI | Teleplan Globe AS | Thales UK | Transport Canada | U.S. Army Combat Capability Development “Command” | UAE GHQ | UAS CDC | UK MoD | University of Defence | US Air Force Office of Scientific Research | US Army Combat Capabilities Development “Command” | US Army Futures Command | US Navy, Naval Postgraduate School | US Air Force | XTAR | Plus, many more...



To learn more about the event, download the brochure and programme at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRCOM6



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

Remote Access only

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and Mynaric



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130



For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



*"AeroVironment seals deal on $2.6m contract from US ally" (Source: Commercial Drone Professional, May 2020)



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.uav-technology.org/PR6prcom



