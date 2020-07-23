Insurance Plus Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

New agency is sister company of Accounting Plus.

Columbia, MO, July 23, 2020 --(



Insurance Plus was recently founded by Accounting Plus owners Denise Nelson and Tina Marso. The new agency specializes in commercial insurance, specifically “pay as you go” workers compensation policies, as well as home, auto and life insurance. Insurance Plus is located at 1604 Business Loop 70W in Columbia, MO at the headquarters of sister company Accounting Plus, which provides customers with a one-stop shop experience for all their accounting, tax and payroll needs.



Mulligan Insurance owner Lance Hall joined Insurance Plus as the Director of Operations. He brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience to the agency.



“We are so excited about the opportunities that VIAA brings to our agency, and Lance’s background and expertise complement our agency and client’s needs,” said Nelson. “We look forward to Insurance Plus providing the same commitment and dedication that Accounting Plus has offered to the community for over 30 years.”



“The ability to partner with such a well-respected company within our community made the decision to merge very attractive,” said Hall. “I look forward to working with both current and future clients of Accounting Plus for many years to come.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



Contact Information Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414

www.viaa4u.com

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



