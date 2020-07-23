HealthONE's CareNow Urgent Care is Re-Opening in Highlands Ranch

Press Releases CareNow Urgent Care Press Release

Highlands Ranch, CO, July 23, 2020 --(



The continuation of urgent care services at the CareNow Highlands Ranch clinic will start Monday, July 27th, 2020 at 8 am.



The temporary suspension of operations was put in place to consolidate resources allowing CareNow to shift physicians and nurses to other facilities. The resource consolidation also included personal protective equipment or PPE.



Consolidating urgent care resources was the right thing to do for their community as CareNow planned for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.



We also want the community to know CareNow Urgent Care clinics are safe.Their facilities are staffed with experienced clinicians who are ready to assist patients with health concerns, whether COVID-19 related or not.



While the global spread of COVID-19 has made a tremendous impact on how hospitals and physicians conduct patient care, what will never change is CareNow’s commitment to the safety of every patient and care facility. Yes, their urgent care clinics are testing for patients who may have symptoms for coronavirus. We take the appropriate precautions when treating those patients.



They are also caring for other patients, such as those in their clinics who are experiencing other medical concerns.



CareNow urgent care clinics continue to be a safe place to seek medical attention, no matter what your health concern.



Here is a list of all the CareNow Urgent Care’s that are open for all patients.

Monday – Friday 8a - 8p, Saturday 8a -7p and Sunday 8a - 5p



CareNow Arvada - 6413 Fig St. Arvada, CO 80004

CareNow Aurora - 5620 S. Parker Rd. Aurora, CO 80015

CareNow DU Neighborhood - 1405 E. Evans Ave. Denver, CO 80210

CareNow Highlands Ranch - 7120 E. County Line Rd. Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

CareNow Parker - 11339 S. Pikes Peak Dr. Parker, CO 80138

CareNow Stapleton - 3001 N. Havana St. Denver, CO 80238

CareNow Wadsworth & Quincy - 7600 W. Quincy Ave. Suite 100. Littleton, CO 80123



615-957-3043



www.carenow.com



