Lawn Installation Company in Albany, NY, Embraces Smartphone Usage, Adopts Responsive Website Design

Scotia, NY, July 23, 2020 --



This partnership was formed with the intent of creating a mobile-responsive website that promotes Gavin JH Orr Companies’ lawn installation services. The mobile-responsive design is a key element in attracting more local customers in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and surrounding areas.



“Responsive design is a must for any online marketing campaign today,” explains Matt Gallo, Prospect Genius’s senior marketing specialist. “Websites that are responsive are able to adjust and resize their displays, so they look good on any device, whether it’s a desktop, tablet, or phone.”



Mr. Gallo’s claim is supported by recent data trends showing the frequency of smartphone usage by U.S. consumers. According to a survey conducted by Deloitte in 2018, roughly 85% of American adults own a smartphone and use it 52 times per day, on average. Furthermore, they say their smartphone is their preferred device for searching and browsing the web.



Due to this trend, when Gavin JH Orr Companies signed up with Prospect Genius, a mobile-responsive website became the cornerstone of its online marketing campaign. This new website publicizes the lawn installation company’s range of services, which include hydroseeding, topsoil application, and lawn grading. At the same time, the site’s responsive design enables local customers to read about these services on their smartphones with ease and clarity.



“We’re excited to use our new website to get the word out about our work,” says Nicholas Saccocio, part-owner of Gavin JH Orr Companies. “Our team loves installing new lawns in the Capital District. Now we’ll be able to reach more customers and do more of the work we’re passionate about!”



Gavin JH Orr Companies’ new website officially launched in June 2020.



Gavin Orr

(518) 245-3241



www.gjhocompanies.com



