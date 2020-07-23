Tahryn Nicastro Earns Recognition of Certified Destination Wedding, Honeymoon and Romance Travel Specialist

Press Releases Shore to Sea Vacations Press Release

Tahryn Nicastro (Shore to Sea Vacations, Howell, NJ) is now a Certified Destination Wedding, Honeymoon and Romance Travel Specialist (CDWHRTS) recognized by the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA).

“I’m thrilled to add this wonderful Certification to my travel agency,” said Tahryn Nicastro, owner of Shore to Sea Vacations. “This continues to validate my expertise in the area of destination weddings, honeymoons and romance travel for my clients.”



"We're very proud of Tahryn’s accomplishments," said Lisa Sheldon, DWHSA's executive director. "She deserves her well-earned designation as a dedicated travel professional who continues to enhance her education on romance travel, and her new certification is further proof that she can plan once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaways for every couple who works with her."



For more information on working with Tahryn Nicastro and Shore to Sea Vacations, visit shoretoseavacations.com and schedule a complimentary consultation to plan your next vacation.



About Shore to Sea Vacations

Tahryn Nicastro is the owner and lead travel agent at Shore to Sea Vacations, a full-service travel agency based in Howell, NJ service couples nationwide. Founded in 2016, Tahryn Nicastro has helped countless couples plan their dream honeymoons and romantic vacations. She specializes in resort and cruise vacations for couples, families and groups. Independent Agent for Cruises and Tours Unlimited FST No. ST15578 and CST No. 2090937-50.



About The Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association

Formed in 2013, the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA) is the world's largest network of romance travel professionals, with more than 900 agents in North America and around the world engaged in planning and selling destination weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways. More information is available at JoinDWHSA.com.

Tahryn Nicastro

732-685-6680



https://shoretoseavacations.com



