SottoPelle® Recognizes Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Phoenix, AZ, July 29, 2020 --



Look around you the next time you’re out and about. Chances are many of the men and women surrounding you are experiencing daily fatigue, unexplained weight gain, mood changes, and muscle aches due to hormonal imbalance. But often these symptoms can easily be alleviated by addressing that imbalance. For many, that journey toward wellness begins by restoring the natural balance of their hormones with SottoPelle® bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, thus helping to ease their symptoms for physical, mental, and emotional health. Rikki Youngworth FNP-C offers personalized care and BHRT pellet therapy, at Valley Spinal Care, helping patients live life to its fullest potential.



Having had her life personally changed from hormonal balance, Rikki strives to focus on the patient’s physical and emotional wellbeing to meet their individual needs. She believes in having a collaborative relationship with her patients, with a passion for patient education and optimal wellness. “I’ve always been passionate about caring for others and being a Nurse Practitioner allows me to live that passion.” At Valley Spinal Care, Rikki helps her patients live happier and healthier through services including chiropractic care, trigger point injections, weight management, allergy testing, and myotherapy.



Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C has the following education and qualifications:



· Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C graduated from University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work in 1993

· Master of Social Work in 1995

· Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Grand Canyon University in 2006.

· Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C began her career and spent the next 14 years, working at John C Lincoln Hospital in cardiac, oncology, and medical-surgical units.

· Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C completed her Master’s degree at Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2018 and is now a family nurse practitioner certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).



When she’s not working, you’ll find Rikki, a seasoned long-distance runner, outside hiking, or biking and spending as much time as possible with her partner and their 5 children.



“We are proud to be associated with Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



To view additional information about Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/rikki-youngworth-fnp-c/

Provider Information:

Rikki Youngworth, FNP-C

Valley Spinal Care

1 N. Central Ave, Suite #104

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 368-3578

https://www.valleyspinalcare.com/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



