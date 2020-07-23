Press Releases Rusty Quill Press Release

Receive press releases from Rusty Quill: By Email RSS Feeds: Rusty Quill Signs with WME in Trailblazing Move

London, United Kingdom, July 23, 2020 --(



Rusty Quill Ltd. is among the largest independent podcast networks in the world, and it piqued the interest of WME for its ability to generate new and interesting intellectual properties with unknown voices and rapidly turn them into fan favourites. The most notable of these - The Magnus Archives - is a horror podcast which currently boasts more than four million monthly downloads and counting.



This signing with WME will help facilitate Rusty Quill Ltd.’s rapid expansion as a podcast network, while opening doors to multimedia opportunities and acquisitions across podcasting, film and TV, publishing, live events and more.



Rusty Quill CEO, Alexander J Newall comments:

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with WME. This is a huge opportunity for Rusty Quill Ltd. to build on the success of our in-house podcasts: The Magnus Archives, Rusty Quill Gaming and Stellar Firma, and it will allow us to both expand our existing output of great productions and help us develop more hits that we know our fans will love. It marks another exciting step towards greater heights in fiction and audio drama podcasting worldwide and we are excited to see what opportunities it might result in, both for ourselves and the wider industry.”



For more information on all goings on at Rusty Quill, including podcasts and live streams, visit www.rustyquill.com, follow them on Twitter (www.twitter.com/therustyquill), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/rustyquill), Reddit at r/themagnusarchives or email mail@rustyquill.com London, United Kingdom, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rusty Quill Ltd., the award winning media production company based in the UK, has signed with WME, one of the world’s largest and longest running talent agencies, in an unprecedented move within the sector.Rusty Quill Ltd. is among the largest independent podcast networks in the world, and it piqued the interest of WME for its ability to generate new and interesting intellectual properties with unknown voices and rapidly turn them into fan favourites. The most notable of these - The Magnus Archives - is a horror podcast which currently boasts more than four million monthly downloads and counting.This signing with WME will help facilitate Rusty Quill Ltd.’s rapid expansion as a podcast network, while opening doors to multimedia opportunities and acquisitions across podcasting, film and TV, publishing, live events and more.Rusty Quill CEO, Alexander J Newall comments:“We are thrilled to be joining forces with WME. This is a huge opportunity for Rusty Quill Ltd. to build on the success of our in-house podcasts: The Magnus Archives, Rusty Quill Gaming and Stellar Firma, and it will allow us to both expand our existing output of great productions and help us develop more hits that we know our fans will love. It marks another exciting step towards greater heights in fiction and audio drama podcasting worldwide and we are excited to see what opportunities it might result in, both for ourselves and the wider industry.”For more information on all goings on at Rusty Quill, including podcasts and live streams, visit www.rustyquill.com, follow them on Twitter (www.twitter.com/therustyquill), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/rustyquill), Reddit at r/themagnusarchives or email mail@rustyquill.com Contact Information Rusty Quill

Callum Dougherty

+44 (0)7393630570



www.rustyquill.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rusty Quill