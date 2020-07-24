New Vandal-Resistant 180° Stainless Steel Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- FDB Panel Fittings have recently launched a new DIRAK stainless steel hinge which offers increased protection against unauthorised access due to its specific design and construction. This especially robust 180° hinge with interlocking leaves features welded-in-place, non-removable hinge pins and welded mounting studs which are not accessible from the outside of the cabinet – so providing greater security when used in outdoor/public areas, e.g. for communications or public services.
The surface mounting style of these hinges ensures they are suitable for nested doors in side-by-side situations. They are available in sizes of 40x42, 50x50 and 60x63 mm with polished finish.