Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds: New Vandal-Resistant 180° Stainless Steel Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings

The new DIRAK stainless steel hinge from FDB Panel Fittings offers increased protection against unauthorised access due to its specific design and construction.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 24, 2020 --(



The surface mounting style of these hinges ensures they are suitable for nested doors in side-by-side situations. They are available in sizes of 40x42, 50x50 and 60x63 mm with polished finish. Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FDB Panel Fittings have recently launched a new DIRAK stainless steel hinge which offers increased protection against unauthorised access due to its specific design and construction. This especially robust 180° hinge with interlocking leaves features welded-in-place, non-removable hinge pins and welded mounting studs which are not accessible from the outside of the cabinet – so providing greater security when used in outdoor/public areas, e.g. for communications or public services.The surface mounting style of these hinges ensures they are suitable for nested doors in side-by-side situations. They are available in sizes of 40x42, 50x50 and 60x63 mm with polished finish. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/stainless-steel



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings