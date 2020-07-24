Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: California Mover Aims to Go Global

Rancho Cordova, California-based Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage has joined National Van Lines to achieve its global expansion plans.

Broadview, IL, July 24, 2020 --(



Not content to confine itself to the Golden State, Rancho Cordova-based Tony’s Sons realized joining the National Van Lines family of interstate (and international) moving agents offers the ideal solution to its expansion plans.



“We want to expand our moving capacity by adding to the fleet and hiring professional staff,” Tony’s Sons owner Humam (Sam) Elsherif said.



Located about 20 minutes east of state capital Sacramento, Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage has been under its current ownership a little more than two years. That’s when Elsherif purchased the already-existing business after its previous owner decided it was time to retire.



Building on the company tagline, “Handling your belongings safely and reliably,” Elsherif says the most exciting part about working in the moving industry is “getting the job done with no accidents or damages.”



Elsherif’s crew consists of experienced movers who’ve been with the company 10+ years. Plus, the mover has a 17,000-square-foot storage facility.



“We’re looking forward to helping Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage grow beyond local-mover status while also counting on them to service our considerable California base,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said.



For information, contact Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage: 916.638.1888

Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/california/rancho-cordova/tonys-sons-moving-storage/

Email: tonysons@jps.net

Mail: 2419 Mercantile Drive, Suite D, Rancho Cordova CA 95742



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage wants to broaden its scope beyond California to encompass not only the United States, but the entire globe - and this forward-focused mover is counting on National Van Lines to make that expansion a reality.Not content to confine itself to the Golden State, Rancho Cordova-based Tony’s Sons realized joining the National Van Lines family of interstate (and international) moving agents offers the ideal solution to its expansion plans.“We want to expand our moving capacity by adding to the fleet and hiring professional staff,” Tony’s Sons owner Humam (Sam) Elsherif said.Located about 20 minutes east of state capital Sacramento, Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage has been under its current ownership a little more than two years. That’s when Elsherif purchased the already-existing business after its previous owner decided it was time to retire.Building on the company tagline, “Handling your belongings safely and reliably,” Elsherif says the most exciting part about working in the moving industry is “getting the job done with no accidents or damages.”Elsherif’s crew consists of experienced movers who’ve been with the company 10+ years. Plus, the mover has a 17,000-square-foot storage facility.“We’re looking forward to helping Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage grow beyond local-mover status while also counting on them to service our considerable California base,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said.For information, contact Tony’s Sons Moving & Storage: 916.638.1888Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/california/rancho-cordova/tonys-sons-moving-storage/Email: tonysons@jps.netMail: 2419 Mercantile Drive, Suite D, Rancho Cordova CA 95742About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines