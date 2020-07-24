Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Society Eighteen Press Release

Receive press releases from Society Eighteen: By Email RSS Feeds: Pamela Zapata Tapped to Join WIIM Panel on Diversity and Inclusion in Influencer Marketing on July 29

Founder and CEO of Society18 Will Join Taylar Barrington-Booker (Cliquish) and Shannae Ingleton (Kensington Grey Agency) in Virtual Panel Discussion on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:00pm EST

New York, NY, July 24, 2020 --(



Society18 is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Pamela has over 10 years of experience mastering influencer strategy, integrated marketing, talent relations, casting, and production for some of the biggest networks, brands and agencies in the industry prior to founding Society18. She is an expert in her field and works with notable clients such as Jessica Lewis, Aysha Sow, Robyn Dixon, Ronke Raji, Charlize Glass, Hermela Lamps, Anisa Stoffel, Lisa Ramos, and Yasmin Simone.



“I am honored to have a seat at the table for such an important conversation, along with others who have been doing the work to diversify influencer marketing as well. We have seen a shift in the industry, with more brands recognizing the importance of not only including people of color in their campaigns, but also organically implementing them into their brand strategy,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society18. “I have focused my career on talent endorsements, integrated marketing and digital strategy and have always emphasized the importance of working with multicultural and multiethnic content creators. Those of us that are established in this space are in a unique position to advise brands on how to get it right when it comes to diversity, and it is something I take very seriously. My company will continue to do this work on an even larger scale moving forward, paving a way for any brand that wants to be part of the solution.”



For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.iamwiim.com/events/2020/7/29/lets-do-better-diversity-discussion.



About Pamela Zapata

Pamela Zapata is the Founder and CEO of Society18, a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Zapata is a New York-based talent and marketing expert with over 10 years of experience in influencer strategy, talent relations, casting, and production. She has supported influencer strategy and procurement for brands such as Estee Lauder, Bobbie Brown, MAC, La Mer, Suave, Dove, Love Beauty Planet, Axe, and Popsicle. Prior to that, she held roles at E! Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Style Haul, and Sweety High, where she focused on integrated marketing, strategy, production, talent, and casting. Zapata has dedicated years of her career to cultivating valued relationships by successfully and strategically utilizing influencers and talent for digital and on-air programming, brand sponsorships and events that support business initiatives, drive ratings and increase revenue. For more information, visit SocietyEighteen.com/ceo.



About Society18

Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society18 is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society18 works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit SocietyEighteen.com.



About WIIM

WIIM is a first of its kind networking organization exclusively for women in influencer marketing. The organization touts over 4,000 industry professionals and has an active community that offers numerous resources such as a weekly podcast, private Facebook community, events and more. Dozens of careers have been amplified and the industry has been connected by the thought leadership and community feel of the group. To learn more and become a member visit www.iamwiim.com. New York, NY, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Society18 Founder and CEO, Pamela Zapata, is set to speak on an upcoming Women In Influencer Marketing (WIIM) panel, which will be moderated by Jessy Grossman, Founder of WIIM. The two other featured panelists are Taylar Barrington-Booker of Cliquish and Shannae Ingleton of Kensington Grey Agency. The panel – focused on diversity and inclusion in influencer marketing – will take place virtually on Wednesday, July 29 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST.Society18 is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Pamela has over 10 years of experience mastering influencer strategy, integrated marketing, talent relations, casting, and production for some of the biggest networks, brands and agencies in the industry prior to founding Society18. She is an expert in her field and works with notable clients such as Jessica Lewis, Aysha Sow, Robyn Dixon, Ronke Raji, Charlize Glass, Hermela Lamps, Anisa Stoffel, Lisa Ramos, and Yasmin Simone.“I am honored to have a seat at the table for such an important conversation, along with others who have been doing the work to diversify influencer marketing as well. We have seen a shift in the industry, with more brands recognizing the importance of not only including people of color in their campaigns, but also organically implementing them into their brand strategy,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society18. “I have focused my career on talent endorsements, integrated marketing and digital strategy and have always emphasized the importance of working with multicultural and multiethnic content creators. Those of us that are established in this space are in a unique position to advise brands on how to get it right when it comes to diversity, and it is something I take very seriously. My company will continue to do this work on an even larger scale moving forward, paving a way for any brand that wants to be part of the solution.”For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.iamwiim.com/events/2020/7/29/lets-do-better-diversity-discussion.About Pamela ZapataPamela Zapata is the Founder and CEO of Society18, a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Zapata is a New York-based talent and marketing expert with over 10 years of experience in influencer strategy, talent relations, casting, and production. She has supported influencer strategy and procurement for brands such as Estee Lauder, Bobbie Brown, MAC, La Mer, Suave, Dove, Love Beauty Planet, Axe, and Popsicle. Prior to that, she held roles at E! Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Style Haul, and Sweety High, where she focused on integrated marketing, strategy, production, talent, and casting. Zapata has dedicated years of her career to cultivating valued relationships by successfully and strategically utilizing influencers and talent for digital and on-air programming, brand sponsorships and events that support business initiatives, drive ratings and increase revenue. For more information, visit SocietyEighteen.com/ceo.About Society18Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society18 is a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society18 works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit SocietyEighteen.com.About WIIMWIIM is a first of its kind networking organization exclusively for women in influencer marketing. The organization touts over 4,000 industry professionals and has an active community that offers numerous resources such as a weekly podcast, private Facebook community, events and more. Dozens of careers have been amplified and the industry has been connected by the thought leadership and community feel of the group. To learn more and become a member visit www.iamwiim.com. Contact Information Society Eighteen

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



societyeighteen.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Society Eighteen Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend