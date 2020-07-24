Mertz Taggart Releases Its Q2:2020 Behavioral M&A Report

Press Releases Mertz Taggart Press Release

Addiction treatment mergers and acquisitions led the deal volume in quarter 2, according to the report.

Fort Myers, FL, July 24, 2020 --(



According to the report, data thus far from 1st and 2nd quarters is evidence that 2020 is an active year in behavioral health mergers and acquisitions. Despite the pandemic, Managing Partner Kevin Taggart had this to say: "While transactions are down a little from the past six quarters or so, the lull isn't especially significant. We did not see any transactions fall apart directly due to COVID-19."



Additionally, demand for addiction treatment, mental health, and other services remains high, with the prevalence of a number of conditions increasing by double digits since the start of the pandemic.



Deal volume among addiction treatment organizations led the segment in Q2 with 11 announcements, for a total of 18 sector transactions. Read the full breakdown of each sub-industry and the full Q2:2020 mergers and acquisitions report on the insights page at mertztaggart.com.



