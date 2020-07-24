Renowned Surgeon Launches New Iteration of Skincare Products

Press Releases Private Practice by Dr. Koo Press Release

St. Louis, MO, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Michele Koo, MD, FACS, is announcing the launch of her improved iteration of products for her medical-quality skincare line, Private Practice by Dr. Koo. Dr. Koo has also redesigned her website (https://drkooskincare.com/) to accommodate customers looking to shop by category, level, and product. It offers the differentiating levels of actives in her products and provides a skin quiz for all to customize their own skin regimen."Welcome to my all-new Private Practice. This is skincare reinvented and I'm going to take your skin to the next level," said Dr. Koo. "I'm offering powerful actives, the latest technologies, the right products, in the right concentrations, and in the right sequence. Just wait until you see how it does! Let's get started."Products through Private Practice by Dr. Koo include variations of the Anti-Toxin Cleanse, Anti-Oxidant Vitamin Serum, Essential Hydration Serum and Cream, Hyaluronic Hydration Myst, Pigment Refiner, pH-Optimum Retinol, Replenishing Eye Serum, and Blemish Breakout Pads.Sustainability also plays a crucial role for Private Practice by Dr. Koo in everything from the ingredients and formulas to packaging. All of the new products use recyclable glass packaging, without secondary packaging, to minimize their plastic footprint. The new pigment and retinol products utilize airless containers for optimal freshness and potency.About Private Practice by Dr. KooAs a board-certified, aesthetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Michele Koo has spent over 27 years in practice, countless hours in the operating room, and lifted thousands of faces not just physically – but emotionally. Before forming her skincare line, Dr. Koo was frustrated by the souped-up serums and doctored-up creams that all too often delivered disappointing results.Dr. Koo sought products that would support the procedures her patients had just undergone. In addition, many of her patients' skin, and her own, were of color, sensitive, and could tolerate very few mainstream products. She created Private Practice by Dr. Koo to be 100% skin kind. Only the purest, freshest medically sourced ingredients are included. They are cruelty-free, non-eco-toxic, pregnancy safe, and free of fragrances, gluten, dyes, parabens, and phthalates.

