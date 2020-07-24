The Marcus Harris Foundation Launches Neighborfood Express

Press Releases Marcus Harris Foundation Press Release

New program helps feed kids and families living in food insecure neighborhoods.

Raleigh, NC, July 24, 2020 --(



About Neighborfood Express



Many individuals and families living in Raleigh, NC, regularly struggle with food insecurity. As of 2014, nearly 14% (approximately 132,000) of the city’s residents were food insecure, a number that’s undoubtedly risen due to its growing population and the ongoing effects of COVID-19. According to data compiled by the USDA, Southeast Raleigh in particular is home to a disproportionate number of households that lack reliable transportation. The residents of these same households also live in food deserts, meaning they reside a significant distance from the nearest supermarket or grocery store.



Extensive research and analysis of the aforementioned data, as well as helpful anecdotal information shared by Wake County officials and community members, support the idea that a charity food truck service would help remedy the food insecurity issues of the residents in the aforementioned households - specifically the most at-risk members of the population (low-income, senior citizens, and the homeless).



For this reason, the MHF has launched Neighborfood Express. Through the program, the organization will provide nearly 5000 residents in food insecure Southeast Raleigh neighborhoods with regular healthy hot meals and grocery bundles. The organizing principle behind the program is to combat food insecurity by delivering free healthy food directly to residents who lack personal transportation and physical proximity to available food sources. The MHF will provide 30,000 free hot meals and grocery bundles in Neighborfood Express’s first year, with plans to expand the program to additional neighborhoods in the years to come.



For more info on Neighborfood Express, please visit: https://neighborfoodexpress.org.



About The Marcus Harris Foundation



The Marcus Harris Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving children, families, and the community at large. Through its uniquely designed programs and services, the MHF offers a wide variety of opportunities and resources in education, entrepreneurship, and much more.



Kara Bennett

919-444-2953



www.marcusharrisfoundation.org



