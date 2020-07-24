Barbara Mollanazar Named One of the Top 250 Latino Agents

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Bradenton, FL, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Barbara Mollanazar of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been recognized in the prestigious 2020 Top 250 Latino Agents ranking. The annual report, released by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP), honors exceptional Latino real estate agents in the U.S. and is based on 2019 sales performance.Ranked 47th in the South, Mollanazar has been on the list each year since it started nine years ago. She is one of 43 RE/MAX agents to be recognized among the Top 250, more than any other brand, for the sixth consecutive year.Hispanic homeownership is on the rise, accounting for more than 50 percent of new homeowners over the past decade, according to NAHREP. The agents on the list are uniquely skilled in serving this increasingly important segment in the U.S. economy. The Top 250 ranking is compiled each year through a broker affirmed self-nomination process.“I’m committed to making a difference and helping members of the Hispanic community achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Mollanazar said.A RE/MAX Alliance Group Gold Club agent, Mollanazar has 25 years of local real estate experience and serves the entire Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota County markets. She is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205, and can be reached at (941) 720-2517.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

