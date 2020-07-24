MOTOR Examines Heavy-Duty Parts E-Commerce

Press Releases MOTOR Information Systems Press Release

MOTOR recently examined the rise of e-commerce within the medium- and heavy-duty parts sector.

Troy, MI, July 24, 2020



Technology is changing the ways we do business across industries. In the automotive parts market, e-commerce has accounted for more than $12 billion in sales. Now, an increasing number of medium- and heavy-duty parts purchasers prefer to source some parts online.



Sourcing parts online offers a number of advantages for purchasers, including a convenient and simplified search process, with the ability to locate and compare parts. Understanding and responding to these purchasing behaviors is critical for medium- and heavy-duty parts manufacturers and distributors.



“In these times, technology has been a proven ally,” says Jeff Nosek. “Providing e-commerce options allows manufacturers and distributors to reach an expanded customer base.”



Download a free copy of “Heavy-Duty Parts E-Commerce” today.



About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems is one of the world’s premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.



About Hearst

