50/50 Leadership Announces the Appointment of Three New Leadership Board Members

Pasadena, CA, July 24, 2020 --(



50/50 Leadership is pleased to announce the addition of three new board members, Lisa Haukom Nichol Lachen, and Keith Zubchevich. Each will be bringing a new source of skills and experiences, as 50/50 expands its reach virtually to promote women’s equality and expand program offerings nationwide.



Lisa Haulkom has been appointed to the Volunteer and Intern Chair for of the board. Prior to joining 50/50 Leadership, Lisa Haulkom was the Founder and CEO of Amuse Me Shop, an eco-friendly fashion brand that focuses on fair pay and inclusivity. Haulkom is now part of The Golden Brand as a Business Consultant, providing guidance to micro business owners and solo entrepreneurs.



Nichol Lachen has been appointed to Membership Chair of the 50/50 Leadership Board. She is also the Founder and Executive Chair for HBIC HQ, a startup that provides educational resources and mentorship to women and aids them in creating businesses. Lachen was also the Co-Founder of Beyond Experimental where she created interactive, experiential marketing activations across America and gained prominent clients such as Starbucks, Cartoon Network, and many more.



Lisa Haukom and Nichol Lachen both share expertise to support the growth of 50/50. “Lisa is outgoing, committed, and open. She has experience in a number of different areas and is very entrepreneurial,” said Field. “Nichol was ready to jump in and help with structure and organization where there were gaps. She also brings a wealth of experience in boards and helping women.”



Keith Zubchevich has also been appointed to the board as the Chair of the 50/50 Male Perspective. Zubchevich has been the Chief Strategy Officer at Conviva for over 12 years, overseeing Product, Marketing, Corporate Development and Partnerships/Alliances. Zubchevich has also worked with Cisco as the Director of Operations, responsible for storage-switching and optical solutions for both the Sales and Worldwide Channels Groups.



Keith will “bring the male perspective to all we do and his experience in the technology industry will be a great guide to how we can support and grow the number of women in that field,” said Pauline Field. “With his entrepreneurial spirit, I knew he would be an asset to 50/50 Leadership.”



Contact Information 50/50 Leadership

Pauline Field

818-243-2322

https://www.5050leadership.org/

Pauline Field

818-243-2322



https://www.5050leadership.org/



