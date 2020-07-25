Press Releases VISTA InfoSec Press Release

Receive press releases from VISTA InfoSec: By Email RSS Feeds: VISTA Infosec Achieves PCI SSC Qualified PIN Assessor Status

New York, NY, July 25, 2020 --



Organizations availing Information Security Services from VISTA InfoSec can now also get validated for Compliance with the PCI PIN Standards. VISTA InfoSec is one of the few qualified PIN Assessor in Mumbai providing holistic Security and Compliance solutions that help organizations secure their IT networks and protect payment card data.



The company is honored to be among the few Software Security Framework Assessors to be listed by the PCI Security Standards Council. Achieving the status of Qualified PCI QPA is an additional feather on their cap of achievements.



About VISTA InfoSec



VISTA InfoSec is a 16-year-old Information Security Consulting Service provider in India. Established its head office in Mumbai, the company has its business operations spread across India. Not just that the Company has also set a strong foothold globally with having offices established in New York, Delaware, Singapore and with a strong chain of partners in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.



VISTA InfoSec has the expertise to advance your business and ensure it achieves its Compliance goals. The company provides Advisory and Consulting services in context to Information Security and helps organizations adopt best practices in the areas of Compliance, Data Protection, and Information Security. The Company provides a holistic approach to cybersecurity which is why most top players in the payment industry including payment brands prefer working with them. Businesses across the globe prefer to partner with VISTA InfoSec for gaining their industry expertise, and solutions that secure the client's IT Infrastructure.



Narendra Sahoo

415-513-5261



https://www.vistainfosec.com/



