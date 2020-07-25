Press Releases Kedora Asia Co., Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Kedora Asia Co., Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Kedora Asia Go on Aggressive Agent Recruitment Drive with Free Agent Listings on DDProperty

Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020 --(



Founder and Director Satakamon Primkamon said, "The only way our company can grow progressively and secure our future is through new blood. As a boutique company, we find that we are limited in manpower resources to penetrate the market share of certain segments of the market.



“Our new Agent recruitment drive promises our new agents up to 60 listing slots on DDproperty.com up till the end of May next year without cost, equivalent to more than 16,000 baht worth of subscription value on DDProperty if they were to get their own subscription. All client leads will go the the listing agent directly without having to co-broke with anyone, but subject to their company ranking and agent-company split.”



Co-owner and Director Of Marketing Khun Win added, “The targeted agent recruits will be freelancers from smaller companies or those that operate by themselves as individuals. A freelance agent working individually would have to fork out all marketing costs by themselves, without admin support, without social welfare benefits and zero career progression to be leaders.



“At Kedora Asia, our proprietary agent compensation hierarchical system ensures that a freelance agent would have the chance to grow and lead a team in the near future through company recruitment initiatives such as this. Years down the road, Kedora Asia leaders can enjoy the fruits of their labour and go for lesser on the ground inspections but yet not eat into their take home commissions as each sale by their team members will contribute a small percentage to their leader.”



The benefit works both ways as the next generation of agents are secured in the knowledge that their leaders will pass their knowledge down as it incentivises them to mould their team members to become efficient deal closers.



Application can be made online through Kedora Asia’s Facebook page, @88propertyBkk or in person at their office at The Phyll Connect co-working space, Sukhumvit Soi 54.



Source: Kedora Asia / 88property.com



http://88property.com/kedora-asia-go-on-aggressive-agent-recruitment-drive-with-free-agent-listings-on-ddproperty/ Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kedora Asia Co., Ltd. (88property.com) has launched a new agent recruitment drive today with the emphasis on growing the company’s agent strength and grooming future leaders to take on bigger roles within the company.Founder and Director Satakamon Primkamon said, "The only way our company can grow progressively and secure our future is through new blood. As a boutique company, we find that we are limited in manpower resources to penetrate the market share of certain segments of the market.“Our new Agent recruitment drive promises our new agents up to 60 listing slots on DDproperty.com up till the end of May next year without cost, equivalent to more than 16,000 baht worth of subscription value on DDProperty if they were to get their own subscription. All client leads will go the the listing agent directly without having to co-broke with anyone, but subject to their company ranking and agent-company split.”Co-owner and Director Of Marketing Khun Win added, “The targeted agent recruits will be freelancers from smaller companies or those that operate by themselves as individuals. A freelance agent working individually would have to fork out all marketing costs by themselves, without admin support, without social welfare benefits and zero career progression to be leaders.“At Kedora Asia, our proprietary agent compensation hierarchical system ensures that a freelance agent would have the chance to grow and lead a team in the near future through company recruitment initiatives such as this. Years down the road, Kedora Asia leaders can enjoy the fruits of their labour and go for lesser on the ground inspections but yet not eat into their take home commissions as each sale by their team members will contribute a small percentage to their leader.”The benefit works both ways as the next generation of agents are secured in the knowledge that their leaders will pass their knowledge down as it incentivises them to mould their team members to become efficient deal closers.Application can be made online through Kedora Asia’s Facebook page, @88propertyBkk or in person at their office at The Phyll Connect co-working space, Sukhumvit Soi 54.Source: Kedora Asia / 88property.comhttp://88property.com/kedora-asia-go-on-aggressive-agent-recruitment-drive-with-free-agent-listings-on-ddproperty/ Contact Information Kedora Asia Co., Limited

Khun Win

0909171788



88property.com

Facebook.com/88propertyBkk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kedora Asia Co., Limited