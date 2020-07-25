Caregiver Saathi is Now a Community Partner of the University of Hong Kong

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Caregiver Saathi Press Release

Mumbai, India, July 25, 2020



Ken Yau, Assistant Director (Experiential Learning), HKU stated that “We are happy to find Caregiver Saathi joining our credit-bearing Social Innovation and Global Citizenship Internship Programme for the first time this summer. This is an opportunity initiated and proposed by our student to share her contact with the University and to expand our network of internship for other students in future.”



Bhavana Issar, the CEO of Caregiver Saathi observed that “We are delighted to be Community Partners for a prestigious international University like HKU. On one hand, we believe that youth can play a significant role in enabling the vision of our organization, and on the other that the youth need to integrate caregiving and social development in their education. We hope that we will be able to benefit from the talented students at HKU and at the same time offer an organizational setting to enable the learning and development of students, this year and on an ongoing basis."



About HKU: The QS World University Rankings 2021, ranks the Hong Kong University as No.22 in the world. The experiential learning program initiated by the Faculty of Social Sciences encourages their students to have hands-on experience of interning at organizations around the world. It is through unique programs like these that make the University of Hong Kong excel in providing opportunities for the holistic development of students. These programs go beyond a traditional approach to education and equip their students with the necessary skills set for success.



Gayatri Menon

+91 90470 45511



caregiversaathi.co.in



