Integrative Systems Launches IBMi Community to Collaborate Like Minded Technical Individuals

Unlike other online communities, ibmicommunity.com is controlled by industry veterans. This means that you can get expert technical advice for any of your problems. Thus, you can be assured of the authentication of the information. So, whether you are a student willing to shape your career or a professional confused about the command or a business leader looking for technology solutions, the ibmicommunity is for everyone.

Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --(



Unlike other online communities, ibmicommunity.com is controlled by industry veterans. This means that you can get expert technical advice for any of your problems. Thus, you can be assured of the authentication of the information. So, whether you are a student willing to shape your career or a professional confused about the command or a business leader looking for technology solutions, the ibmicommunity is for everyone.



Ajay Chauhan, the delivery Manager at Integrative Systems commented, “I am very happy with the launch. The ibmicommunity.com is a unique concept and everybody will be benefited with the initiative. In my 25 years of career, I have never seen anything like this. I invite all the Ibmi technology enthusiasts to join the community and contribute to the community. It is easy to use and free to join. It has features like ‘most viewed answers’ and ‘star of the day’ which will help you know which questions were seen mostly by others and who have contributed most to the community. Further, we are open for all types of suggestions and ideas given by our users.”



From the day of its launch to now the ibmicommunity,com has gained more than 250 subscribers. Most of the new users have found this community very useful. Integrative Systems further urges everyone directly or indirectly associated with RPG/COBOL/DB2 to be a member of the community and in turn get benefited.



About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems is an IBM registered technology partner and a Microsoft Solutions provider. We are a 20+ year old, US-based boutique software development company - helping startups, SMBs and Fortune 500 companies with their desktop, web and mobile software applications. Our service offerings include software development with IBMi/AS400/RPGLE/COBOL, .Net, PHP, Angular 2+, Node.js, PHP, Vue.js and Swift.



Integrative Systems is led by an experienced team of professionals, who bring deep business acumen and extensive experience from diverse industries. We help businesses leverage “Best in Class” IT capabilities to Drive Innovation and Gain Competitive Edge - resulting in increased top-line revenues and better bottom line profits. Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrative Systems, an IBMi and Microsoft technology service provider, has launched ibmicommunity.com on July 20, 2020 for general use. The community is set up by more than 30 AS400/iSeries/IBMi experts. These experts have more than 20 years of experience in solving customer’s technical problems and helping them increase their profitability with their insights and experience.Unlike other online communities, ibmicommunity.com is controlled by industry veterans. This means that you can get expert technical advice for any of your problems. Thus, you can be assured of the authentication of the information. So, whether you are a student willing to shape your career or a professional confused about the command or a business leader looking for technology solutions, the ibmicommunity is for everyone.Ajay Chauhan, the delivery Manager at Integrative Systems commented, “I am very happy with the launch. The ibmicommunity.com is a unique concept and everybody will be benefited with the initiative. In my 25 years of career, I have never seen anything like this. I invite all the Ibmi technology enthusiasts to join the community and contribute to the community. It is easy to use and free to join. It has features like ‘most viewed answers’ and ‘star of the day’ which will help you know which questions were seen mostly by others and who have contributed most to the community. Further, we are open for all types of suggestions and ideas given by our users.”From the day of its launch to now the ibmicommunity,com has gained more than 250 subscribers. Most of the new users have found this community very useful. Integrative Systems further urges everyone directly or indirectly associated with RPG/COBOL/DB2 to be a member of the community and in turn get benefited.About Integrative SystemsIntegrative Systems is an IBM registered technology partner and a Microsoft Solutions provider. We are a 20+ year old, US-based boutique software development company - helping startups, SMBs and Fortune 500 companies with their desktop, web and mobile software applications. Our service offerings include software development with IBMi/AS400/RPGLE/COBOL, .Net, PHP, Angular 2+, Node.js, PHP, Vue.js and Swift.Integrative Systems is led by an experienced team of professionals, who bring deep business acumen and extensive experience from diverse industries. We help businesses leverage “Best in Class” IT capabilities to Drive Innovation and Gain Competitive Edge - resulting in increased top-line revenues and better bottom line profits.