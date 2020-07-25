Elesa Support COVID Security with Screen Mounting Clamps for Shops and Industrial Safety

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa’s Panel Support Clamp range offers a quick and robust solution to the construction of safety screens manufactured in acrylic or other materials.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, July 25, 2020



In particular their award-winning PC – Panel Support Clamp range enables easy installation of protective panels onto industrial frames in steel or aluminium extruded sections. This innovative range has been extended with the PPR series in black or grey, for plain panels between 4mm to 6mm, or for wire mesh as an aid to ensuring compliance with machine safety requirements such as ISO 13857 para 4.2.4.



Suitable for architectural panels and similar, such as stair panels, partitions, balconies and more. Elesa Panel Support Clamps can be fitted to standard 1" square tube without drilling and come with or without internal vibration damping rubber grip pads for plain panels, or with locking teeth to suit electro-welded mesh type TEC® (max. wire dia. 3mm). They are constructed in tough glass reinforced polyamide with flush mounted M5 AISI 304 stainless steel fittings for a quick and simple clamp-in-place installation.



Original PC Clamp series offers the option to be securely fitted to aluminium extrusions or steel channel sections and incorporates full component retention when open, plus rubber grip pads to ensure stable location without drilling of the panel. Panel installation with PC Panel Support Clamps requires that the correct spacer be fitted to match the relevant panel thickness and the hex keyed screw (M6) be tightened up. The positive grip characteristics of the clamp, combined with its method of fixing, ensures a secure fixing of the guard panel. Grip range of the PC Clamp runs from 3.1mm up to 8.00mm by virtue of retained spacers.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/panel-support-brackets--1



