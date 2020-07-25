Gempler’s Sponsors MOSES Organic Medicinal Herb Production Virtual Field Day



Presented by Certified Organic Farmers of the Year Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens of Four Elements Organic Herbals, August 1, 2020 at 12:45 pm CT, free and online.



· Plant identification

· Field production

· Harvesting and drying herbs

· Wellness products created with medicinal herbs

· Recommendations on hand tools to get the job done



Jane and David have been growing and processing organic herbs and marketing herbal products for the past 32 years. They received the MOSES Organic Farmers of the Year Award at the 2020 MOSES Conference, held in La Crosse, WI in February, 2020. https://mosesorganic.org/publications/broadcaster-newspaper/farmer-of-year/



Jane and David own Four Elements Organic Herbals, a 130-acre certified organic farm in North Freedom, Wisconsin. This is a pristine and ecologically significant area protected by over 9,000 acres of land preserved for rare species of birds, plants and animals. These remote fields are far from agricultural drift and offer pure, unadulterated wellness. https://www.baraboorange.org The farm has been certified organic since 1990. Jane and David are committed to good stewardship of their land, quality of life for their employees, and improved health for their customers.



Jane Hawley Stevens began specializing in herbs in 1981 after earning her Horticulture degree from U.W. Madison. Opportunities in herb garden design evolved into using herbs in cooking and home remedies. In 1987 she began Four Elements Organic Herbals, continuing to grow herbs used for wellbeing. Grown and harvested on her 130-acre farm in the Baraboo Bluff of Wisconsin, products are handmade by dedicated local women and sold throughout the country.



A pioneer in organic farming and the natural product industry, Jane has taken her love and reverence for nature to inspire others through her effective products and teaching at organic herb, gardening and professional events. Her desire is to connect people consciously to that which sustains them.



Her art and science of herbal wellness has expanded to create Four Elements Herbals product line that sells across the country. https://www.fourelementsherbals.com/ “Germinating seeds, plant propagation and connecting people to health in the natural world though teaching are my favorite parts of my job,” says Jane.



Gempler’s, an independent online outdoor general store based in Wisconsin, is proud to partner with MOSES (Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service) to provide the Virtual Field Day educational series to growers at no cost. Register online https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/medicinal-herb-production-august-1/



Kimberly Zuelsdorf

608-554-6013



gemplers.com

jenny@gemplers.com



