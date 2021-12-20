Ace Uniforms Announces a New Military and Federal Sales Division - Ace Federal Solutions
Ace Federal Solutions is open and ready to support their Military and Federal customers procurement needs.
San Diego, CA, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On July 17, 2020, Ace Uniforms CEO Rory Staiger proudly announced the launch of Ace Federal Solutions (AFS), a division of Ace Uniforms (CAGE Code: 0A5U7) focused on serving federal and military customers. With the formal launch today, AFS is ready to provide uniforms, gear, footwear, and shipboard equipment to meet our customer’s demanding mission requirements. Building off Ace Uniforms’ 50+ years of serving public safety, medical, hospitality, and other first responders, AFS adds shipboard equipment such as culinary uniforms, rack curtains, INSURV items, equipment covers and flight deck gear to their portfolio thanks to the onboarding of two experienced military sales professionals – Jocelyn De Guzman and Steven Sanders. They bring over 25 years of combined federal procurement and customer service experience to Ace Federal Solutions. “As a Navy Veteran I understand the daily issues with procuring supplies, and I take pride and ownership of every customers request,” said Steven Sanders. Headquartered in downtown San Diego, AFS services national and global customers thanks to strong partnerships with 3PLs.
“Ace Uniforms has served the military locally and through FedMall for a number of years, but with the addition of product lines beyond uniforms, gear, and footwear, we recognized it was time to launch a division focused solely on serving this unique customer base. That’s how Ace Federal Solutions was born,” said Rory Staiger describing the thought process behind AFS.
AFS currently holds a FedMall contract (SP47W117D0039) and is awaiting a GSA Advantage contract award. AFS is also a Small Business and HUBZone supplier. Visit www.acefederalsolutions.com to browse our ever expanding catalog and to get in contact with our team. If you are in San Diego, stop by to their 22,000sqft retail facility located at 633 16th Street, San Diego, CA 92101. At the store, you can get embroidery and alterations work done while you wait or get some hands-on time with product.
About Ace Uniforms: Ace Uniforms opened its doors in 1958 selling uniforms footwear and gear to law enforcement professionals in San Diego. We now operate 3 stores across California and Arizona as well as a strong nationwide e-commerce presence. Learn more at www.aceuniforms.com. Ace Federal Solutions is a DBA of Ace Uniforms.
“Ace Uniforms has served the military locally and through FedMall for a number of years, but with the addition of product lines beyond uniforms, gear, and footwear, we recognized it was time to launch a division focused solely on serving this unique customer base. That’s how Ace Federal Solutions was born,” said Rory Staiger describing the thought process behind AFS.
AFS currently holds a FedMall contract (SP47W117D0039) and is awaiting a GSA Advantage contract award. AFS is also a Small Business and HUBZone supplier. Visit www.acefederalsolutions.com to browse our ever expanding catalog and to get in contact with our team. If you are in San Diego, stop by to their 22,000sqft retail facility located at 633 16th Street, San Diego, CA 92101. At the store, you can get embroidery and alterations work done while you wait or get some hands-on time with product.
About Ace Uniforms: Ace Uniforms opened its doors in 1958 selling uniforms footwear and gear to law enforcement professionals in San Diego. We now operate 3 stores across California and Arizona as well as a strong nationwide e-commerce presence. Learn more at www.aceuniforms.com. Ace Federal Solutions is a DBA of Ace Uniforms.
Contact
Ace Federal SolutionsContact
Steven Sanders
619-233-0227
https://acefederalsolutions.com
Steven Sanders
619-233-0227
https://acefederalsolutions.com
Categories