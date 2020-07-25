UTRGV Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT Support and LMS Help Desk Support

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce that the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has selected BlackBeltHelp for its After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support.

Moreover, the University has also implemented BlackBeltHelp's Classroom Emergency App and Lexicon. The Classroom Emergency App will help the faculty in quickly raising help alerts to the help desk experts and technicians for the technical glitches that arise during online/remote teaching. Lexicon, the self-help knowledgebase, will assist the users reach for self-service.



Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:



- Remove student barriers to remote/online learning

- 24x7 anytime, anywhere student support

- Certified experts are available to provide after-hours support including nights, weekends, and holidays

- All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease

- Deliver cost-effective services

- Expand service and increase efficiency

- Reduced costs



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



1. General IT:



- Network Connectivity

- Productivity applications

- Antivirus / Security utilities

- Operating System Support

- Email

- Password Reset



2. Blackboard® LMS:



- Basic instructor grade book issues

- Course Navigation

- How to post to a discussion thread

- Assignment submission failures

- Course imports/exports/backups

- Issues requiring additional access



About University of Texas Rio Grande Valley:



The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was created by the Texas Legislature in 2013 as the first major public university of the 21st century in Texas after the consolidation of the University of Texas at Brownsville/Texas Southmost College and the University of Texas-Pan American.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



