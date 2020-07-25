Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Marvel Stars, Supergirl, Micky Dolenz, LEGO Masters Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; Artist Matt Taylor, UCre-8 Comics, How to YouTube Also Take to the Virtual Stage; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, July 25, 2020 --(



In addition, the WizTV series features a slew of fun free panels, starting with a twin-bill on Sunday: UCre-8 Comics with Victor Dandridge (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT) and How To YouTube with Fandoms Anonymous (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT). Then on Monday help celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 80th Birthday (time TBD). On Tuesday, it’s a Buffy Fan Panel with Pure Fandom at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Then it’s two more on Friday to conclude a jam-packed week: The Wives of Harry Potter (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT) followed immediately by The Drunk Texts: Vol. 1 (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Saturday, July 25, "Marvel Stars," Maja Stojan, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Daz Crawford, Akira Akbar · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, July 26 · UCre-8 Comics with Victor Dandridge · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, July 26 · How to YouTube with Fandoms Anonymous · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, July 26, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Otto · 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT



Monday, July 27 · Bugs Bunny 80th Birthday, A Look Back at the Icon · Time TBD



Tuesday, July 28, "Supergirl," Mehcad Brooks, Jesse Rath, Sam Witwer, Helen Slater, Erica Durance, Nicole Maines · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Tuesday, July 28 · Buffy Fan Panel with Pure Fandom · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Friday, July 31 · The Wives of Harry Potter · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Friday, July 31 · The Drunk Texts: Vol. 1 · 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT



Sunday, August 2, Micky Dolenz, "The Monkees" · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, August 8, "LEGO Masters," The Newlyweds: Tyler and Amy Clites; The Bearded Builders: Boone Langston and Mark Cruickshank; The Eccentrics: Samuel and Jessica Ragzy Ewud · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



