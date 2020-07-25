Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Receive press releases from SEALKIDS: By Email RSS Feeds: SEALKIDS 5K in a Day Fundraiser

Sunday, July 26, 2020, Help SEALKIDS Serve Navy SEAL Children Through Donating to Help Reach 5K in One Day

Mooresville, NC, July 25, 2020 --(



SEALKIDS participants have raised over $14,800 and the challenge still has 8 days left.



For the final push to help serve the over 300 Navy SEAL children SEALKIDS serves, SEALKIDS has created a 5K in a Day challenge that will be held this Sunday.



This Sunday, July 26, all day SEALKIDS is encouraging 134 participants to share with their friends and family their participation in the challenge and help raise $5,000 in 24 hours.



To make a difference in the lives of Navy Special Warfare families people can donate and participate in SEALKIDS 5K in a Day by going to the link at the bottom of the press release.



About SEALKIDS:



Navy SEALs have a dangerous, demanding job that takes them away from home nine months of every year. Their children live in a world that few of us can comprehend. The fear of not knowing when - or if - they’ll ever see their dad alive again can cause academic, emotional, and behavioral issues that put additional stress on their families and prevent them from thriving.



SEALKIDS, through its programs, supports the children of Naval Special Warfare - everyday kids living in extraordinary circumstances. This encompassing approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment fosters the success and well-being of the child, critically reducing family stresses and ultimately keeping today’s Navy SEAL in the fight. Mooresville, NC, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Throughout July 2020 SEALKIDS has been holding a virtual fundraiser, The Squad Run, Walk, & Roll. The fundraiser involves walking, running, and biking anywhere from 50-500 miles throughout July to help raise money and awareness for SEALKIDS.SEALKIDS participants have raised over $14,800 and the challenge still has 8 days left.For the final push to help serve the over 300 Navy SEAL children SEALKIDS serves, SEALKIDS has created a 5K in a Day challenge that will be held this Sunday.This Sunday, July 26, all day SEALKIDS is encouraging 134 participants to share with their friends and family their participation in the challenge and help raise $5,000 in 24 hours.To make a difference in the lives of Navy Special Warfare families people can donate and participate in SEALKIDS 5K in a Day by going to the link at the bottom of the press release.About SEALKIDS:Navy SEALs have a dangerous, demanding job that takes them away from home nine months of every year. Their children live in a world that few of us can comprehend. The fear of not knowing when - or if - they’ll ever see their dad alive again can cause academic, emotional, and behavioral issues that put additional stress on their families and prevent them from thriving.SEALKIDS, through its programs, supports the children of Naval Special Warfare - everyday kids living in extraordinary circumstances. This encompassing approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment fosters the success and well-being of the child, critically reducing family stresses and ultimately keeping today’s Navy SEAL in the fight. Contact Information SEALKIDS

Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



https://buff.ly/3hivPA7

https://www.sealkids.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SEALKIDS