Psychological Associates

Voices of the Region Holds August Speaker Series Webinar


Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series webinar on Fri., Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.

Lauren Herring, CEO of IMPACT Group and an internationally recognized career development expert, will discuss her new book, "Take Control of Your Job Search! 10 Emotions You Must Master to Land the Job." She will highlight how to identify, confront and conquer emotions that prevent people from landing their dream job. Herring’s book is a compilation of case studies, real-life examples and the collective wisdom of hundreds of career coaches.

The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.

Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
Contact Information
Psychological Associates
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
Contact
www.q4solutions.com

