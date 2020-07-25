Voices of the Region Holds August Speaker Series Webinar

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, July 25, 2020



Lauren Herring, CEO of IMPACT Group and an internationally recognized career development expert, will discuss her new book, "Take Control of Your Job Search! 10 Emotions You Must Master to Land the Job." She will highlight how to identify, confront and conquer emotions that prevent people from landing their dream job. Herring’s book is a compilation of case studies, real-life examples and the collective wisdom of hundreds of career coaches.



The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



