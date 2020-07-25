Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Receive press releases from SEALKIDS: By Email RSS Feeds: SEALKIDS Hosts 2020 Columbus Salute To SEALKIDS with Alden Mills

This December support children of Navy SEALs by attending SEALKIDS Columbus Salute To SEALKIDS dinner with keynote speaker - American businessman, entrepreneur, author, speaker and former Navy SEAL Alden Mills.

Columbus, OH, July 25, 2020 --(



This December help SEALKIDS support even more children by attending the Columbus Salute to SEALKIDS or by becoming a monthly donor on the SEALKIDS website.



“I am often asked ‘what’s the mission statement of SEAL Team?’ The answer is simple: ‘we’ve got your back’ - whether it’s our country’s or our teammates’ ‘back’ that focus is core to who we are, and what enables us to commit is an organization like SEALKIDS who have our children’s ‘backs’. Their role is crucial to helping SEALs operate in the harshest environments around the world; knowing their families are cared for regardless of mission outcomes is the greatest peace of mind one can have.”

-Former Navy SEAL Alden Mills



To attend the Columbus Salute To SEALKIDS visit our website.



About Alden Mills: Alden Mills is a three-time Navy SEAL platoon commander and was the CEO of Perfect Fitness, one of the fastest-growing companies in America. He is the author of "Unstoppable Teams: The 4 Essential Actions of High-Performance Leadership" and "Be Unstoppable: The 8 Essential Actions to Succeed at Anything." A longtime entrepreneur with more than forty patents and more than twenty-five years of experience working with high-performing teams, he lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.



About SEALKIDS: SEALKIDS is a nonprofit that supports Navy SEAL children by providing them with educational assistance, individualized attention, and advocacy that they need to thrive. Children of Navy SEALs have parents that are away from their families for up to 9 months a year due to time spent in operation and in training which inevitably leaves a gap at home and stressors. Children of Navy SEALs can live in uncertainty due to the risk that is taken to do the work of a Navy SEAL. Both of these realities for children of Navy SEAls creates a need for extra educational help, specialized therapy, and extra advocacy to help fill the gap for these families. Columbus, OH, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This December SEALKIDS is hosting a Columbus Salute to SEALKIDS at the Athletic Club of Columbus on December 3, 2020, at 6 pm with a reception followed by dinner and a program at 7. Attendees will have the chance to hear about how their donations have impacted the lives of over 300 children and hear from keynote speaker, former Navy SEAL, businessman, entrepreneur, author, and speaker Alden Mills.This December help SEALKIDS support even more children by attending the Columbus Salute to SEALKIDS or by becoming a monthly donor on the SEALKIDS website.“I am often asked ‘what’s the mission statement of SEAL Team?’ The answer is simple: ‘we’ve got your back’ - whether it’s our country’s or our teammates’ ‘back’ that focus is core to who we are, and what enables us to commit is an organization like SEALKIDS who have our children’s ‘backs’. Their role is crucial to helping SEALs operate in the harshest environments around the world; knowing their families are cared for regardless of mission outcomes is the greatest peace of mind one can have.”-Former Navy SEAL Alden MillsTo attend the Columbus Salute To SEALKIDS visit our website.About Alden Mills: Alden Mills is a three-time Navy SEAL platoon commander and was the CEO of Perfect Fitness, one of the fastest-growing companies in America. He is the author of "Unstoppable Teams: The 4 Essential Actions of High-Performance Leadership" and "Be Unstoppable: The 8 Essential Actions to Succeed at Anything." A longtime entrepreneur with more than forty patents and more than twenty-five years of experience working with high-performing teams, he lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.About SEALKIDS: SEALKIDS is a nonprofit that supports Navy SEAL children by providing them with educational assistance, individualized attention, and advocacy that they need to thrive. Children of Navy SEALs have parents that are away from their families for up to 9 months a year due to time spent in operation and in training which inevitably leaves a gap at home and stressors. Children of Navy SEALs can live in uncertainty due to the risk that is taken to do the work of a Navy SEAL. Both of these realities for children of Navy SEAls creates a need for extra educational help, specialized therapy, and extra advocacy to help fill the gap for these families. Contact Information SEALKIDS

Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



https://sealkids.org/2020salute/

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/sealkids



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SEALKIDS Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend