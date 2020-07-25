Robert Shearman Named Chairman of United Way Board of Directors



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Shearman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Robert Shearman, a stockholder and chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department, has been named Chairman of the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties Board of Directors. He has served on the United Way’s board for five years, including serving as campaign co-chair in 2019.Shearman represents public and private entities with respect to constitutional claims, employment law, wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment matters, and injury cases. He also represents law enforcement agencies and officers, and real estate professionals in civil litigation and administrative actions. Shearman is Florida Bar Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and a Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Mediator.Shearman frequently provides preventative harassment and discrimination training for employers and lectures on employment law, real estate and tort litigation. He has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine every year since 2012, Best Lawyers in America® (2017 - 2020), and Florida Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite (2013, 2016 - 2018).Shearman has served on the Southwest Florida Seminole Booster Club Board for several years and co-chairs the annual fishing tournament to raise money for scholarships. He is an alumnus of Leadership Lee County, a former Big Brother and past trustee of the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium.Shearman received his undergraduate degree from Emory University (B.A.) and his law degree from Florida State University (J.D., with honors). He can be reached at 239-344-1346 or via email at robert.shearman@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Shearman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

