Jersey City to Receive First Electric Refuse Trucks

Jersey City, NJ, July 25, 2020 --(



“Jersey City will be a model for what is now possible with zero-emission refuse trucks,” says John Gerra, Sr. Director of Business Development with BYD Motors. “We look forward to helping provide clean streets and clean air for the residents of Jersey City.”



The project is being supported by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Sanitation Equipment Corp. of Totowa, NJ.



Hudson County Motors is BYD’s fully authorized truck dealer for Northern New Jersey, including Bayonne, Elizabeth, Jersey City, Newark and Trenton. Based in Secaucus, NJ, Hudson County Motors is well positioned to support the New Jersey electric refuse truck market.



Hudson County Motors has partnered with Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT), a pioneer in medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleet truck electrification projects. CCMT is providing project management services for all of Hudson County Motors’ electric truck programs.



About BYD

BYD, the leader in commercial electric truck deployments in the United States, is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and the global leader in battery-electric trucks with more than 12,000 electric trucks in service around the world. BYD is also an industry leader in several other high-tech sectors including automobiles, electronics, buses, forklifts, energy storage and solar power. BYD is a publicly traded company, with Berkshire Hathaway as BYD’s largest institutional shareholder.

en.byd.com



About Hudson County Motors

Hudson County Motors was established in 1945 and has been servicing the truck industry for over 70 years. For three generations, Hudson County Motors has been family owned and operated. Hudson County Motors is a leader in the trucking industry, and is focused on maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. hudsoncountymotors.com



Media Contact:



Frank C. Girardot

BYD North America

Director Communications

(213) 245-6503

