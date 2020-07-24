Adoptive Moms, You Are Not Alone

Press Releases Beth Nagel Press Release

Adoptive mom, author, and speaker Beth Anne Nagel is excited to announce the launch of her new book, "Cry of My Heart: Meditations & Prayers for Adoptive Moms."

"Trauma Mommas" - Moms who have adopted children from traumatic circumstances are often living a lonely and isolated life. Trauma informed books stack up as they search desperately for ways to help their children heal from their early childhood traumas. They are handed unsolicited, unhelpful advice from family and friends. They are frowned upon in the supermarket when one of their trauma kids, overwhelmed by the environment, goes into emotional meltdown. They get accused of abuse. They get shamed when they reach out being told that they knew what they were signing up for. This book wad born from the author's own experiences as an adoptive mom and the weightiness of such a calling.This is not another parenting book. As the author says, "I don't know how to parent someone else's kids, so I'm not going to try to tell anyone how to parent. What I am trying to do is reach out to the hearts of 'Trauma Mommas' everywhere and let them know that they are not alone and that there is help, hope, and healing for their hearts and the hearts of their children."

