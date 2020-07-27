Press Releases San Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from San Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: A New Softer and More Comfortable Face Mask is Introduced by San Technology - Which Specializes in Electronic Components

Santek - an electronic component manufacturing company specializing in display and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) announced a new product: 3-layer non-woven face mask.

San Diego, CA, July 27, 2020 --(



Santek headquarters and warehousing facilities are based in San Diego, California. Their key strength is high product quality and customer services. Their factory complies with the international standards for quality assurance, ISO9001:2015/ISO14001:2015 and RoHS directive. Their strict quality control and sales channels strengthen the competitive position for both the quality and pricing of Santek products. They are committed providing the best customer service and support.



In such times of uncertainty, let's all stay safe and protected.



Santek Face Mask Performs BFE &PFE over 99%.



-Product name: 3-Ply Non-woven Mask (disposable mask for general use)

-Price: $17.99/box (shipping included)

-Quantity: 50pcs/box

-Size: 175 mm x 95 mm

-Material: Main Body: Polypropylene

-Ear Loop: Polyimide/Polyurethane

-Nose Clip: Polyethylene and Steel Wire

-Color: White

-Country of Origin: China



Stay Safe & Comfortable

-Made of non-woven fabric with 3 layers for the maximum protection.

-Adjustable nose clip for the perfect fit.

-Pleated for better filtering and comfortable breathing.

-Clean disposable type.



Santek face mask has become extremely popular in Japan after it was launched. Now they have decided to accept orders in the U.S. from 7/27. They also offer discounts if 2 boxes or more are purchased.



Box, Piece, Regular Price, Discount Price (shipping included/48 states)

2, 100, $37.98, $28.99

5, 250, $94.95, $69.99

10, 500, $189.90, $129.99

24, 1200, $455.76, $240.00



Check out Santek's product page for more pricing plans and details:

Santek Shop

https://www.santekshop.com



Wholesale & Bulk Sales Available Now at Factory-Direct Prices



Clients in need of bulk orders or interested in wholesale, please feel free to contact:

Tell: 858-278-7300

Sachiko Vickery

858-278-7300



www.santechnology.com



