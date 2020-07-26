Bramasol to Provide SAP S/4HANA ERP Business Transformation Solution for Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

Press Releases Bramasol Press Release

Santa Clara, CA, July 26, 2020 --(



“We selected Bramasol after a six-month review process because of their SAP expertise and the strength of their team. We look forward to working with them to implement an ERP system that will keep up with our fast-growing, global business,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of the Certified Collectibles Group.



“I am extremely pleased that CCG has chosen Bramasol for this opportunity,” stated David Fellers, CEO of Bramasol. “CCG has been terrific to work with throughout this process, and we are committed to the success of this project. The program will drive innovation at all levels for CCG and create a new platform for their future growth and success”



Bramasol will deliver an SAP S/4HANA ERP solution that provides real-time, state-of-the-art business and finance functionality to CCG. In addition, the SAP Analytics Cloud platform will provide the real-time data and analytics essential to providing the insights the company needs to help them scale their busines and drive market agility, positioning CCG for continued success as its expands and enhances its services around the world.



About CCG

CCG comprises seven of the world’s leading collectibles services companies: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG).



The CCG companies provide expert and impartial services that add value and liquidity to a wide variety of collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, magazines, concert posters, stamps and estate items. Today, the CCG companies have certified more than 55 million collectibles.



About Bramasol

John Froelich

602-432-7574



https://www.bramasol.com



