Webtivity Launches New Website for LifeJackets

This new website highlights the educational and promotional products LifeJackets features. LifeJackets wanted a modern website with a simple, yet eye-catching design meant to entice visitors into making a purchase. Its unique category of products attracts an equally discerning exclusive clientele that prefers the ease of access for their shopping experience.

The site is built on the WordPress platform using WooCommerce as its shopping cart. The LifeJackets website is a one-stop, self-contained platform that functions automatically. The ease of navigation and use, combined with the state-of-the-art components, make it a pleasure for customers to shop hassle-free. The team at LifeJackets appreciates the ability to manage products, add new products, and seamlessly remove old products. They now have a robust tool for developing sales and responding to client needs in real-time. Payment processing is done through the trusted PayPal Pro platform. It guarantees secure handling of payment, encouraging a sense of peace of mind for client payment information.



About LifeJackets

LifeJackets has created awareness with themed designs and slogans for over 20 years. Their products are currently in use in more than 8500 awareness programs throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.lifejackets.com.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



LifeJackets – Contact

Dean Hall, President

