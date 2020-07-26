PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cogran Helps Recreation Reopen with Care


Capacity limits for pools are key this summer. Timed entry tickets from Cogran solve the problem with no-contact checkin.

Minneapolis, MN, July 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cogran is helping recreation departments reopen. Cogran provides rec centers and aquatics departments with the ability to limit how many people can be in the pool area at once. Adding capacity to pass sales makes it easy to manage reopening spaces. Plus, pool staff check people in with touchless bar-code scanning of paper tickets or a barcode displayed on a phone. With touchless scanning, pools are safer for staff and customers.

How it Works
Cogran makes it easy to sell tickets or passes for time slots online and at the pool. Each time slot has a capacity limit, which helps customers meet reduced capacity limits, then increase or reduce capacity as the situation increases. Cogran is making it to get pools opening up again, while still meeting requirements to keep the pandemic in check--and preparing for a new normal.

Cogran is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based recreation management company with customers across the United States and Canada.
