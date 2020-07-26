BYD, AVTA Establish Endowment Through Antelope Valley College Foundation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Lancaster, CA, July 26, 2020 --(



Each partner provided $5,000 toward the fund for the last five years, creating a $50,000 endowment named the BYD and AVTA Endowment for Advanced Zero Emission Transportation.



The endowment will not drop below $50,000. Interest from the endowment will be used to support automotive and electrical education, supporting training programs, funding equipment and tool purchases, and funding internships.



“This endowment will help students get the skills they need to thrive in the green technology revolution,” said Patrick Duan, Vice President of North America. “This effort showcases the talents of all three partners – BYD as an innovator in zero-emission vehicles, AVTA’s leadership in showing other transit agencies how to move away from fossil fuels, and the Foundation’s ability to bring resources to students, helping our community flourish with well-trained workers.”



“AVTA is thrilled to partner in this local educational program,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “By looking forward to the future zero emission job market needs and taking steps to promote a local skilled workforce, AVTA is helping Antelope Valley residents prepare for tomorrow’s green technology jobs.”



“The Foundation is proud to support our college providing sustainable funding for a sustainable future while providing resources for students ensuring right skills for future employment,” said Ed Knudson, Superintendent and President of Antelope Valley College.



BYD, AVTA, and AVC have collaborated on other projects to support workforce training and charitable efforts, including:



- BYD, AVC, and members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union (SMART) Local 105, together have established an apprenticeship program, providing workers with skills to advance their careers and allowing BYD to improve efficiency and quality in bus production.



- BYD sponsors and helps promote AVTA’s annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign, supporting multiple area charities assist kids in need during the holiday season.



- AVTA has partnered with AVC on a new bus route, providing fast service between the college’s Lancaster campus and Palmdale center.



- AVTA and AVC are partnering on charging stations for electric vehicles at the new entrance to the Lancaster campus.



AVTA, one of BYD’s first customers, will soon have the nation’s first all-electric transit fleet. The agency, operating BYD American-built 40-foot K9Ms and 60-foot articulated K11Ms, recently passed the 3 million-mile-mark of zero emission operations.



The agency’s zero-emission buses saved approximately 769,231 gallons of diesel fuel, a savings of over $1 million after paying for electricity. The agency estimates a carbon footprint reduction of more than 18.2 million pounds of CO2 and 43,594 pounds of particulate matter.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:



Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365



About AVTA



The Antelope Valley Transit Authority serves a population of over 475,000 residents of the Cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County. AVTA’s total service area covers 1,200 square miles and is bounded by the Kern County line to the north, the San Bernardino County line to the east, the Angeles National Forest to the south, and Interstate 5 to the West. The fixed route service area consists of approximately 100 square miles.



About the AVC Foundation



The Antelope Valley College Foundation is the nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)3 established in 1991 to receive and administer gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations, in support of the college. For more than 20 years, the Antelope Valley College Foundation has supported students by funding their pursuits towards higher education, providing resources to help with their success. Its mission, in partnership with its volunteer board of directors, is to increase resources, raise funds and create friends and partnerships in support of education at AVC. Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



