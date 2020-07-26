Keep Irving Beautiful, Aquatics Staff Work Together; Groups Team Up to Paint Senter Pool Fencing

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, July 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Summers for Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) are usually filled with projects where they work with a variety of volunteers from corporate, faith, civic or youth groups. This year the KIB staff has stayed busy by adjusting their schedules to a new parameter and working with City of Irving staff instead of large volunteer groups.Since the closing of the city’s pool facilities, KIB has teamed with members of the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Department. Three Aquatics staff members who would typically be working as lifeguards were matched with KIB to help with projects. They have turned their attention to a beautification project at Senter Park, adding a fresh splash of paint to the safety fencing surrounding the pool. The group will continue to work through the summer to complete the painting at the Senter Pool, as well as working on projects at the KIB office.“It’s a pleasure to welcome these Aquatics staff members to be part of the Keep Irving Beautiful team,” said KIB Board Member Chuck Kirk. “During this time when we can’t have our usual large volunteer group activities, we are still able to make a positive impact at Irving Parks facilities with their help. We look forward to seeing how much we can accomplish together.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

