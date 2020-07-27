Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AlignAcademy.com Press Release

Receive press releases from AlignAcademy.com: By Email RSS Feeds: AlignAcademy.com Announces Restructuring of Business Model to Expand Partnerships

Next Step in Plan to Position AlignAcademy.com for Growth and Greater Impact.

Jos, Nigeria, July 27, 2020 --(



This is a defining moment for AlignAcademy as the firm seeks to fulfil its mission of building up safer families for tomorrow's leaders. The restructuring program is expected to provide even greater value for investors, as the firm's flagship Young Entrepreneurs Club will focus more on processes that will shave off needless costs while giving customers an enriching learning experience. Participants in the Young Entrepreneurs Club community can also expect easier access to more resources that will help them build fulfilling businesses and careers that will result in happier individuals in happier homes.



AlignAcademy's Director of Young Entrepreneurs Club, Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu said, "We are announcing far-reaching changes today to remodel our organization as part of our efforts to serve our partners better. Even though many other firms are announcing restructuring programs as a knee-jerk response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is completely different. Nobody is getting laid off; no one is going to take a pay cut. Indeed, when we are done, all our stakeholders - including our investors, vendor partners and customers - will gain significant benefits in the form of increased profits and saved time. In today's fast-paced world, we all know how valuable time is. Our improved processes and procedures will allow our stakeholders ultimately redeem their lost time."



A key part of the remodelling initiative is the recently launched Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program which features special exclusive deals such as deeply discounted investment homes, private equity deals, early-stage business funding opportunities, and other projects previously available only to a few key players such as investment bankers and venture capitalists. Participants in the VIP Program and their family members will also be able to access special investment classes, networking opportunities with fellow investors, vacation packages, and other bonuses.



Both current and future investors who are interested in finding out more details on the specific benefits they qualify for in AlignAcademy's Young Entrepreneurs Club new restructured programs (including the VIP Program) should send an email to vip.alignacademy@gmail.com.



To get free information on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Club's mission to help build a world with safer homes, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.



The Young Entrepreneurs Club of AlignAcademy helps private investors and small businesses through projects that leave a positive impact on more families in their communities.



For further information or additional comments, please contact Engr Winston C. Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com. Jos, Nigeria, July 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AlignAcademy.com today announced a restructuring program as part of the next phase of its work to create a business model that provides profitable collaborations with both current and future partners. The restructuring program includes a simplification of the firm's online operations, expansion of publishing services, streamlining of various administrative processes, and outsourcing of several non-critical functions. As part of the program, AlignAcademy.com today commenced an initiative to engage approximately 5 new strategic partners before the end of 2020.This is a defining moment for AlignAcademy as the firm seeks to fulfil its mission of building up safer families for tomorrow's leaders. The restructuring program is expected to provide even greater value for investors, as the firm's flagship Young Entrepreneurs Club will focus more on processes that will shave off needless costs while giving customers an enriching learning experience. Participants in the Young Entrepreneurs Club community can also expect easier access to more resources that will help them build fulfilling businesses and careers that will result in happier individuals in happier homes.AlignAcademy's Director of Young Entrepreneurs Club, Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu said, "We are announcing far-reaching changes today to remodel our organization as part of our efforts to serve our partners better. Even though many other firms are announcing restructuring programs as a knee-jerk response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is completely different. Nobody is getting laid off; no one is going to take a pay cut. Indeed, when we are done, all our stakeholders - including our investors, vendor partners and customers - will gain significant benefits in the form of increased profits and saved time. In today's fast-paced world, we all know how valuable time is. Our improved processes and procedures will allow our stakeholders ultimately redeem their lost time."A key part of the remodelling initiative is the recently launched Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program which features special exclusive deals such as deeply discounted investment homes, private equity deals, early-stage business funding opportunities, and other projects previously available only to a few key players such as investment bankers and venture capitalists. Participants in the VIP Program and their family members will also be able to access special investment classes, networking opportunities with fellow investors, vacation packages, and other bonuses.Both current and future investors who are interested in finding out more details on the specific benefits they qualify for in AlignAcademy's Young Entrepreneurs Club new restructured programs (including the VIP Program) should send an email to vip.alignacademy@gmail.com.To get free information on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Club's mission to help build a world with safer homes, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.The Young Entrepreneurs Club of AlignAcademy helps private investors and small businesses through projects that leave a positive impact on more families in their communities.For further information or additional comments, please contact Engr Winston C. Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com. Contact Information AlignAcademy.com

Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu

+2348032219627



www.alignacademy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AlignAcademy.com Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend