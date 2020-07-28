Industry Veteran Ramesh Emani Joins the Board of Ignitarium

Press Releases Ignitarium Press Release

Bengaluru, India, July 28, 2020 --(



A widely respected statesman of the semiconductor industry with more than 30 years of experience, Ramesh was the Founder and CEO of Insta Health Solutions, a healthcare software company providing hospital and clinic management solutions in India, Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. The company was subsequently acquired by Practo Technologies, India. Prior to founding Insta Health, Ramesh had a 25-year-long career at Wipro Technologies where he was the President of the Telecom and Product Engineering Solutions (PES) business, heading a team of 19,000 people with a global operations footprint.



"I'm proud to welcome Ramesh Emani into the Board of Ignitarium. As President of Wipro's $1Billion Telecom; PES business, he has held leadership roles right at the pinnacle of corporate life. His entrepreneurship skills saw him create Insta Health, a healthcare software company, culminating in a successful exit to Practo. This is a significant moment in Ignitarium's journey, and I look forward to his stewardship and strategic inputs as we embark upon our next phase of growth," said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO of Ignitarium.



Ramesh added, "Reducing product development time and cost is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and I am delighted to be part of Ignitarium's quest in addressing this market. Customers are looking for pre-built solutions and IPs that speed up the product development cycle where teams that understand cutting edge technologies, and consistent predictable deliveries are crucial. I have been really impressed by the leadership team at Ignitarium and their passion for customer success, and I am looking forward to an exciting journey ahead for the company."



About Ignitarium:



Founded in 2012 with business entities in India (Bangalore & Kochi) and the US, and business presence in Japan and Europe, Ignitarium® is a 200-member boutique product engineering design house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases.



