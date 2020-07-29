Growing Stronger Together: Astral Power Brings Solar Energy to Women’s Opportunity Center

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Astral Power Press Release

Astral Power is partnering with Women's Opportunity Center to provide clean, renewable energies to this non-profit organization aimed to lead low income women out of poverty through career counseling, training and removing barriers to help them become job ready and find employment.

“We are ecstatic to have Women’s Opportunity Center join us in the clean energy movement,” says Cara Humphrey, Co-founder at Astral Power. “Our partnership with Women’s Opportunity Center is about collaborating for the common good. Supporting local women in their efforts towards a career path, and promoting a cleaner world for our children.”



Community solar allows anyone, from homeowners or renters to small businesses or non-profit organizations, in the utility’s service area to subscribe to a share of a local solar farm and receive energy credits that reduce their monthly electric bill. There is no fee to enroll and no long-term contract. Subscribers are able to take advantage of the program with no risk. Astral Power currently provides access to multiple solar farms in the New York state, with each farm able to produce power for an average of 300 households.



“When I was approached about this community partnership opportunity by Jon Jerman of Astral Power, I was so excited to hear of all of the benefits that this program could bring to our clients and the Women’s Opportunity Center. The Women’s Opportunity Centers in both Syracuse and Ithaca have a long history of supporting programs that lead to a healthier environment for our families, clients, communities and our planet,” says Amy Canavan, Program Director for the Women’s Opportunity Center. “Many of our Displaced Homemakers are battling serious financial limitations and learning that there is a program like this designed to save our clients and community members money on their monthly cost of electricity while contributing to making a better future for our families and our homes? The impact of this team is going to make big changes here and I am so pleased to be a part of this effort.”



About Astral Power: Astral Power provides access to locally produced clean energy from solar farms to households and businesses at a lower cost than their utility. By handling everything from initial enrollment to billing and support, Astral Power guarantees a 5% to 10% savings on its customers’ utility bills without any hassle.



Contact Information Astral Power

Kristy Tan

1-866-922-7335

www.astralpower.com

Kristy Tan

1-866-922-7335



www.astralpower.com



