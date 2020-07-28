Clearwater Community Volunteers Help Some “PALs” to Get Back to School

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, July 28, 2020 --(



“The Clearwater Community Volunteers are a great community partner,” said Brickfield. “They help PAL to have the resources to meet the needs of our PAL participants; from pens for school to sneakers for play to a warm sweatshirt or glasses to help them read. CCV’s support means PAL can continue to go above and beyond our core mission of afterschool homework help and mentoring programming to meet our children’s biggest needs.”



PAL is an independent non-profit sponsored by the Pinellas County’s Sheriff’s office. Its mission is get children into positive activities, while keeping them out of trouble. From after school program to catch up with academics to boxing classes and a drum line that teaches talented young musicians how to read and appreciate music, PAL has programs for that spark children’s interests in learning, discipline and sportsmanship.



“It is a pleasure for CCV to support PAL and we have done so for over 10 years,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “We have collected food, toys, and school supplies for years. It is always a delight to see their reactions and know that we have made a difference in this child’s life.”



The Clearwater Community Volunteers are providing backpacks filled with school supplies including books, crayons and some twenty other items. If you would like to help or donate to the Clearwater Community Volunteers please visit www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org or contact Michael at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) has over 27 years of community service under its belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, CCV stays true to its reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

