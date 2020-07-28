Cellphone Trivia Announces Unique Game That Brings People Together While They Continue to Work Apart

Most everyone has played a trivia game at a restaurant or sports bar. Now that trivia game can help your company's HR Training and Development department educate while entertaining their staff. Cellphone Trivia can offer great results, with customized questions and customized branding. Perfect for management seminars, staff meetings, special events and yes, also for restaurants and bars.

Palm Harbor, FL, July 28, 2020



A Florida communications pro has a novel and great team building way for companies to bring everyone back together, if only for a few minutes a day.



It uses the concept most of us have seen or played many times when you play trivia games at your favorite restaurant. But, we can't be at the restaurant so he is bringing the game to you.



Jack Eich, of Palm Harbor, created a game that uses your cellphone and may also include live streaming to reunite companies, organizations and special events into a customized and branded cellphone trivia game.



"Since we are not together, your cellphone replaces the piece of paper you would normally write your trivia answer on and the live streaming replaces the host who normally asks the questions and records the results," said Eich.



Each company, organization, or event can put their own personal branding on their game with their logo, and they can add special notes or graphics as each question is asked. It's not only fun, but people will learn more about their company.



"I am sure people are getting tired of Zoom meetings and looking at spreadsheets or PowerPoint Presentations and would love a little 15-minute break in the middle of the day," said Eich.



