Tic-Tac-Toe Plugin Developed by Geeky Nigeria

The founder of Geeky Nigeria, John Victor, has developed a remarkable Tit-Tac-Toe plugin for Wordpress CMS.

Lagos, Nigeria, July 28, 2020



The Tic-Tac-Toe Game, popularly known as Xs and Os in Nigeria, is played against the A.I, and can be added to a sidebar or a page.



Speaking on the development, John Victor revealed that the major reason for creating the plugin was to drive user engagement to Wordpress-powered websites.



According to him, user engagement is when website visitors stay longer on the site than they normally would if it were to be just the information they needed.



"When user engagement is high, your audience tends to becomes more loyal. They would revisit your website often, which brings you higher conversions.



"User Engagement isn't limited to content. Although, high-quality content might as well generate interest, Widgets or plugins help retain visitors, even after reading the content. This is the underlying idea behind Wp-Tic-Tac-Toe" he said.



John related the principle of user engagement to shopping.



"When customers visit a store to buy a specific product, they sometimes end up buying more to it. This is simply because they were engaged.



"Wp-tic-tac-toe brings such engagement, as users before leaving will get to entertain themselves with the game."



On how the game works, John noted that only one instance of the game can be deployed at any time.



He revealed that the game has a shortcode [ wp-tic-tac-toe ], which can be added to a page to display the game.



According to him, the game cannot run twice on a page, as it will trigger an error in the game class.



"The game can be called on a page or post using the shortcode, [ wp-tic-tac-toe ] or added to the sidebar using the widget, Tic-Tac-Toe Game.



"However, the game cannot be called twice on a page. This means that if you deploy the game on the sidebar, you won't have to call it on a page. Doing so will trigger an error as "The game cannot start now, try again or add in another location.



"Its just like the game you play on your smartphone. You can't run it twice at the same time," John noted.



He concluded that he would develop more great plugins and offer solutions to existing problems.



Chidiebube John

+2348168939916



https://geeky.com.ng



